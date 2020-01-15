Global  

President Donald Trump touts economic record at downtown Milwaukee campaign rally

bizjournals Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump touted his economic and foreign policy record and belittled potential Democratic opponents in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday night before a jam-packed house at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Trump campaign booked the Panther Arena, which is one long city block from Fiserv Forum where the Democratic Party will hold its national convention this summer. The Milwaukee Bucks were playing the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum at the same time as the Trump rally creating a packed downtown…
News video: President Trump Rallies In Milwaukee

 The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena was packed with supporters from many states, including Illinois. CBS 2 Political Reporter Dana Kozlov reports from Milwaukee.

'Too much wealth is in too few hands' — Michael Bloomberg slams Trump's tax cuts as a gift to the rich

'Too much wealth is in too few hands' — Michael Bloomberg slams Trump's tax cuts as a gift to the rich· *President Donald Trump has broken his economic promises and enriched the wealthy at the expense of most Americans, Democratic presidential candidate Michael...
Business Insider

U.S. presidential campaign probes to require top officials' approval: Barr

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday that he would raise the threshold needed to open counterintelligence investigations of presidential campaigns,...
Reuters


