President Donald Trump touts economic record at downtown Milwaukee campaign rally

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President Donald Trump touted his economic and foreign policy record and belittled potential Democratic opponents in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday night before a jam-packed house at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Trump campaign booked the Panther Arena, which is one long city block from Fiserv Forum where the Democratic Party will hold its national convention this summer. The Milwaukee Bucks were playing the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum at the same time as the Trump rally creating a packed downtown…


