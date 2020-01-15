ValueAct's Ubben cheers BlackRock's new stance on climate change
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Investor Jeffrey Ubben, already betting there is money to be made from coaxing corporations into being better citizens, gained an ally on Tuesday when BlackRock Inc chief Laurence Fink told companies to tackle climate change or face his wrath.
BlackRock, the world's biggest investment manger, said it plans to step up efforts to tackle climate change in what CEO Larry Fink said would be a "fundamental reshaping of finance." Conway G. Gittens reports.