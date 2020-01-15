Global  

Local master-planned community lands among top 50 in nation

bizjournals Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Local development Westshore made a national listing of the 50 most successful master-planned communities, ranked by 2019 net sales. Located in the northwest corner of Sacramento’s North Natomas area, Westshore ranked No. 13 on the John Burns Real Estate Consulting 2019 list, with 725 net sales. Builders at Westshore have included K. Hovnanian Homes, Lennar Corp., Taylor Morrison and D.R. Horton. Communities listed sold at least 370 new homes each in 2019. The 50 developments sold a total of…
