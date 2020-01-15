Global  

Union Budget 2020-21: Centre may announce major relief for MSME sector

Zee News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The government is likely to announce a distressed asset fund of Rs 5,000 crore for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) facing liquidity crunch in the upcoming Budget 2020-21. 
