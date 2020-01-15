Global  

Asian shares decline on revived jitters over trade deal

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares retreated in Asia on Wednesday as conflicting reports raised concerns over the likely outcome of a trade deal to be signed by the U.S. and China.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.5% to 23,916.58 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 0.6% to 28,722.86. The Shanghai Composite index gave up 0.5% to 3,090.04. In South Korea, the Kospi slipped 0.4% to 2,230.98. Shares also fell in Taiwan and in Southeast Asia. But the S&P ASX 200 climbed 0.5%, breaching an intra-day record high, to 6,994.80, on optimism over the preliminary trade agreement due to be signed later in the day.

The declines followed a mixed session on Wall Street Tuesday as investors parsed the latest indications on trade relations between the two largest economies. Traders were spooked by a report that U.S. tariffs would remain in place on Chinese goods even after a preliminary deal is signed Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration was preparing to further tighten controls on technology exports to Huawei Technologies.

The trade deal may only mark a “detente” in trade tensions, said Stephen Innes of AxiTrader.

“But I think after two years of trade war noise, hopefully, the markets have learned to take all the bluster with a grain if not a barrel of salt," Innes said.

Overnight, major U.S. stock indexes shed most of their gains from earlier in the day after a report said the interim trade deal between the U.S. and China does not remove tariffs on Chinese goods.

Technology stocks accounted for much of the selling. The sector is particularly sensitive to developments in trade relations because many of the companies rely on China for sales and supply chains.

Nvidia led Tuesday’s slide, dropping 1.9%. Health care stocks led the gainers,...
