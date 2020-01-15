Global  

Trump To Sign 'Phase One' China Trade Deal, But Most Tariffs Remain In Place

NPR Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
President Trump is set to sign a "phase one" trade deal with China Wednesday. The agreement relaxes some U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. In exchange, China is expected to buy more from the U.S.
News video: Financial Focus: China trade deal. fake steak

Financial Focus: China trade deal. fake steak 01:28

 Financial Focus for Jan. 13, 2020: China trade deal. fake steak. Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union. Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.

US and China are set to sign phase-one trade deal [Video]US and China are set to sign phase-one trade deal

Washington and Beijing are set to sign a phase-one deal, aiming to reduce some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of American farm, energy and manufactured goods.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:30Published

Breaking Down the Trade Deal: What's In the Phase One Deal Between the U.S. and China [Video]Breaking Down the Trade Deal: What's In the Phase One Deal Between the U.S. and China

Let's talk about the trade deal.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:04Published


US says China trade deal has no agreement to reduce tariffs

Washington (AFP) Jan 14, 2020 The trade truce with China set to be signed on Wednesday does not include a deal to roll back tariffs imposed on most Chinese...
Energy Daily

Oil drops on concerns that U.S.-China trade deal may not stoke demand

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday on concerns that the pending Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China, the world's biggest oil users, may not boost...
Reuters

