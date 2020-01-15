Global  

News Brief: Trump Impeachment, Democratic Debate, China Trade Deal

NPR Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The articles of impeachment against President Trump go to the Senate Wednesday. The latest Democratic debate was held in Iowa. And, the president is set to sign Phase 1 of the trade deal with China.
News video: Trump 'settling for a weak' China trade deal: Schumer

Trump 'settling for a weak' China trade deal: Schumer 01:29

 Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday said the &apos;Phase 1&apos; trade agreement between the U.S. and China is &apos;remarkable for how little it achieves at an enormous price&apos;.

CNN's Van Jones Sums Up Democratic Debate as 'Dispiriting,' with No Evidence to Defeat President Trump

CNN's Van Jones' summation of the final Democratic debate before the Iowa caucuses has conservatives sharing his views on social media including the Republican National Committee.

CNN’s Van Jones’ summation of the final Democratic debate before the Iowa caucuses has conservatives sharing his views on social media including the Republican National Committee. Veuer’s Chandra..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:46Published

New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot [Video]New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot

Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associates, submitted documents to the House Intelligence Committee showing President Donald Trump’s Ukraine plans.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published


News Brief: Esper Interview, Democratic Debate, Gunman's iPhones

The Pentagon says the U.S. has the constitutional authority to strike Iranian proxies. In Iowa, there's been a shift in tone for the Democratic presidential...
NPR

Trump’s Supporters See U.S. Victory in China Trade Deal

The president says his “big, beautiful” trade deal is a win for America. His supporters agree.
NYTimes.com


