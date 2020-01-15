'Pleasantly surprised': Activists say BlackRock's climate change strategy is a good first step, but more needs to be done
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () · Larry Fink, the CEO of $7 trillion BlackRock, announced on Tuesday that the firm would shift its investment strategy to focus on climate change.
· BlackRock will exit investments with a "high sustainability-related risk" and make sustainability "integral" to its investment portfolios, Fink said.
BlackRock, the world's biggest investment manger, said it plans to step up efforts to tackle climate change in what CEO Larry Fink said would be a "fundamental reshaping of finance." Conway G. Gittens reports.
