'Pleasantly surprised': Activists say BlackRock's climate change strategy is a good first step, but more needs to be done

Ann Reid 'Pleasantly surprised': Activists say BlackRock's climate change strategy is a good first step, but more needs to b… https://t.co/IPEBVJ9kX8 14 minutes ago Ann Reid 'Pleasantly surprised': Activists say BlackRock's climate change strategy is a good first step, but more needs to b… https://t.co/uHJFg74mvD 27 minutes ago Richard Champion Money Matters: 'Pleasantly surprised': Activists say BlackRock's climate change strategy is a good first step, but… https://t.co/VAoX7Cq6uK 39 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. 'Pleasantly surprised': Activists say BlackRock's climate change strategy is a good first step, but more needs to b… https://t.co/9b1aI9PPVH 1 hour ago Márcio M. Silva 'Pleasantly surprised': Activists say BlackRock's climate change strategy is a good first step, but more needs to b… https://t.co/PgZBC41LNM 1 hour ago The Gossip Economist 👑 RT @businessinsider: 'Pleasantly surprised': Activists say BlackRock's climate change strategy is a good first step, but more needs to be d… 1 hour ago Daniel Wilkinson 'Pleasantly surprised': Activists say BlackRock's climate change strategy is a good first step, but more needs to b… https://t.co/vALztjCzXD 1 hour ago Business Insider 'Pleasantly surprised': Activists say BlackRock's climate change strategy is a good first step, but more needs to b… https://t.co/6a1hE3z5k0 1 hour ago