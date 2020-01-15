Global  

'Pleasantly surprised': Activists say BlackRock's climate change strategy is a good first step, but more needs to be done

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
'Pleasantly surprised': Activists say BlackRock's climate change strategy is a good first step, but more needs to be done· Larry Fink, the CEO of $7 trillion BlackRock, announced on Tuesday that the firm would shift its investment strategy to focus on climate change.
· BlackRock will exit investments with a "high sustainability-related risk" and make sustainability "integral" to its investment portfolios, Fink said. 
· The announcement...
News video: BlackRock takes tougher stance on climate change

BlackRock takes tougher stance on climate change 02:05

 BlackRock, the world&apos;s biggest investment manger, said it plans to step up efforts to tackle climate change in what CEO Larry Fink said would be a &quot;fundamental reshaping of finance.&quot; Conway G. Gittens reports.

Australia softens climate change rhetoric as bushfires, and voters, rage [Video]Australia softens climate change rhetoric as bushfires, and voters, rage

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledges climate change is real, but says focus needs to be on &quot;resilience,&quot; &quot;adaptation&quot;. Emer McCarthy reports.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Wants to Tackle Global Warming [Video]BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Wants to Tackle Global Warming

BlackRock, an American global investment management corporation, is the world's largest asset manager Fink, its founder and chief executive, revealed in his annual letter to CEOs that the fund will..

Recent related news from verified sources

'A fundamental reshaping of finance': The CEO of $7 trillion BlackRock says climate change will be the focal point of the firm's investing strategy

'A fundamental reshaping of finance': The CEO of $7 trillion BlackRock says climate change will be the focal point of the firm's investing strategy· The CEO of $7 trillion investment firm BlackRock said in his annual letter on Tuesday that climate change will become the center of the firm's investment...
Climate change to be key factor in BlackRock strategy

BlackRock will make environmental sustainability a key part of investment decisions going forward, CEO Larry Fink says.  -More- 
