Opening Ceremony to close New York and Los Angeles retail locations

bizjournals Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Trendy retailer Opening Ceremony said it's closing all four of its retail locations this year. In New York, the retailer operates in the Ace Hotel at 1190-1192 Broadway, and one at 35 Howard St. In Los Angeles, it operates a location at 51 N. La Cienega Blvd. It also operates one in Tokyo. The move comes one day after Opening Ceremony was purchased by New Guards Group. In a posting on Instagram, Opening Ceremony co-founders Carol Lim and Humberto Leon wrote that, "Ultimately, in this time…
