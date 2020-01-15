Anti-trust probe ordered against Asian Paints Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered an anti-trust probe against Asian Paints for allegedly creating hurdles for JSW Paints' market access. 👓 View full article

