IT'S OFFICIAL: Trump signs China trade deal, says tariffs could be lifted in Phase 2

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
IT'S OFFICIAL: Trump signs China trade deal, says tariffs could be lifted in Phase 2· *President Donald Trump signed an interim trade agreement with China on Wednesday.*
· *The move was the first tangible sign of de-escalation in a trade dispute that has weighed on the world's largest economies for nearly two years. *
· *Ahead of his 2020 reelection bid, Trump has portrayed his economic wars as major wins...
News video: When to Expect to Hear About a Phase Two Trade Deal

When to Expect to Hear About a Phase Two Trade Deal 01:20

 Is it too soon to pay attention to a phase two trade deal?

Trump: U.S. will lift tariffs on China after Phase 2 deal finished [Video]Trump: U.S. will lift tariffs on China after Phase 2 deal finished

During a White House event to sign the Phase 1 deal, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would remove all U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports as soon as the two countries completed the Phase 2..

President Trump Signs Trade Deal With China [Video]President Trump Signs Trade Deal With China

President Trump has signed a phase one trade deal with China.

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Signs China Trade Deal, Putting Economic Conflict on Pause

An initial pact, cooling tensions in an election year, follows months of escalating tariffs and a trade war that seemed as if it would never end.
Trump To Sign 'Phase One' China Trade Deal, But Most Tariffs Remain In Place

President Trump is set to sign a "phase one" trade deal with China Wednesday. The agreement relaxes some U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. In exchange, China is...
