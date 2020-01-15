IT'S OFFICIAL: Trump signs China trade deal, says tariffs could be lifted in Phase 2
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () · *President Donald Trump signed an interim trade agreement with China on Wednesday.*
· *The move was the first tangible sign of de-escalation in a trade dispute that has weighed on the world's largest economies for nearly two years. *
· *Ahead of his 2020 reelection bid, Trump has portrayed his economic wars as major wins...
During a White House event to sign the Phase 1 deal, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would remove all U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports as soon as the two countries completed the Phase 2..