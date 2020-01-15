Woman given suspended sentence after thieving $450,000 from nana with dementia

🇵🇹 🇪🇺 Joao Henriques RT @DrFrancesRyan: This appalling case is a lesson in how male violence is treated. The alleged rapists going home to brag as the female vi… 3 hours ago J'Maurice Woman funds lavish lifestyle by stealing $434K from dementia patient - https://t.co/BL6px59ulS… https://t.co/cNkFeEez2d 3 hours ago survivor RT @_JD_Black: The atrocities that this young woman has endured are sickening. Surely no woman should be going to Cyprus after this. And no… 23 hours ago Ivan Elmanov RT @Ruptly: Protest erupts outside court as #British woman given suspended sentence over rape claim #Cyprus #Paralimni https://t.co/oPa0iY… 1 day ago Trumangotitright RT @pghVlELQBO0LPyL: An attack on women ! The judge who handed down a 4 month suspended sentence suggested he was giving this young woman a… 2 days ago Democratic Matrix RT @David_Challen: “I have decided to give her a second chance” the judge, Michalis Papathanasiou, told the packed courtroom’ These grotes… 2 days ago 🇵🇹 🇪🇺 Joao Henriques RT @RapeCrisisEandW: At last this traumatised young woman can at least return home. We hope she now receives specialist support. https://t.… 2 days ago