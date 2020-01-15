Global  

Da Mimmo closes in Little Italy

bizjournals Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Da Mimmo has closed its doors in Little Italy after 36 years. A press release posted to the restaurant's Facebook page said Wednesday, Jan. 15 — which is also Da Mimmo's 36th anniversary — would be its last day. However, the release noted that a "new chapter has opened with Da Mimmo Tours," a company that offers tours of Italy guided by owner Mary Ann Cricchio and the restaurant's executive chef. An employee who picked up the phone at Da Mimmo Wednesday night said Cricchio did not want to comment…
