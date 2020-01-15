OLS Hotels & Resorts continues to grow Hawaii portfolio

Hotel management company OLS Hotels & Resorts has recently added three Hawaii properties to its portfolio: White Sands Hotel and Pacific Monarch in Waikiki, and Maui Beach Hotel in Kahului. The recent additions mark a continued expansion in Hawaii for OLS Hotels & Resorts, which has partnerships with 30 hotels across the country, including six other properties within the state. The company, which is helmed by Hawaii-based CEO Ben Rafter, also manages Renew and Royal Grove Waikiki on Oahu, and Plantation…

