Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Davis Cos. drops out of deal to buy downtown building from Mark Cuban

bizjournals Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Davis acknowledged challenges in redeveloping the long-empty building on Fort Duquesne Boulevard.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PghBizTimes

Pittsburgh Business Times "I’m sure somebody more creative than us will find a way to work around them," Davis said. https://t.co/LP0ntjtK5H 2 days ago

WPXI

WPXI Davis Cos. drops out of deal to buy downtown building from Mark Cuban https://t.co/oNuwZp6IBn 3 days ago

PghBizTimes

Pittsburgh Business Times "I’m sure somebody more creative than us will find a way to work around them," Davis said. https://t.co/EEzuldeAp6 3 days ago

DowntownCDC

Downtown CDC RT @PBT_Tim: Davis Cos. drops buy of downtown #pittsburgh building from Mark Cuban: https://t.co/MEQKiwcNy0 @DowntownPitt @DowntownCDC 3 days ago

gowdyfinancial

Gowdy Financial Grp Davis Cos. drops out of deal to buy downtown building from Mark Cuban https://t.co/KT8iMVCdpG 3 days ago

loukwok

Louis Kwok Davis Cos. drops out of deal to buy downtown building from Mark Cuban https://t.co/J2lPdEx7Bd 3 days ago

PBT_Tim

Tim Schooley Davis Cos. drops buy of downtown #pittsburgh building from Mark Cuban: https://t.co/MEQKiwcNy0 @DowntownPitt @DowntownCDC 3 days ago

BreakingNewzman

BreakingNewzman RT @PghBizTimes: "I’m sure somebody more creative than us will find a way to work around them," Davis said. https://t.co/A4vfFWdQDD 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.