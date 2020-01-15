Global  

RBI directs banks that credit, debit card users can enable, disable

Sify Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) To improve user convenience and increase the security of card transactions,the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked all banks to give card users, credit and debit, the facility to enable/disable their cards for different types of use.
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Police investigating compromised credit, debit cards at ‘Whistle Stop’ gas station

Police investigating compromised credit, debit cards at ‘Whistle Stop’ gas station 02:25

 Police are trying to figure out how multiple credit and debit cards are being compromised at a Shell gas station, otherwise known as The Whistle Stop. Odessa Police Chief Josh Thompson told 41 Action News Monday the department has received about half a dozen reports of fraudulent behavior after cards...

