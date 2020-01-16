Global  

NZ dollar rebounds amid disappointment over US-China trade deal

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
NZ dollar rebounds amid disappointment over US-China trade dealThe New Zealand dollar was firmer after disappointment over the United States-China trade deal signed in Washington on Wednesday.The kiwi was trading at 66.30 US cents at 5pm in Wellington from 66.06 at the same time yesterday and...
News video: US and China Reveal Details of 'Phase One' Trade Deal

US and China Reveal Details of 'Phase One' Trade Deal 01:14

 U.S. and China Reveal Details of 'Phase One' Trade Deal The limited trade deal was formally signed by President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House. President Trump, via 'USA Today' Chinese President Xi Jinping, Statement The deal indicates a break from the trade war...

Trump's New Trade Deal Includes China's Shopping List For U.S. Goods [Video]Trump's New Trade Deal Includes China's Shopping List For U.S. Goods

President Trump&apos;s newly signed trade deal with China hinges on the country&apos;s ability to buy large amounts of U.S. products.

Phase 1 Of New Trade Deal Between US And China Has Been Signed [Video]Phase 1 Of New Trade Deal Between US And China Has Been Signed

CBS4's Debra Alfarone reports from the White House.

NZ dollar eases ahead of US-China trade deal signing

NZ dollar eases ahead of US-China trade deal signingThe New Zealand dollar lost ground ahead of the expected signing of phase one of a United States/China trade deal later today.The kiwi was trading at 66.06 US...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Reuters IndiaNPRWorldNewsReuters

China's economy czar going to Washington to sign trade deal

BEIJING (AP) — China's government says its economy czar will go to Washington next week for the signing of an interim trade deal. The Commerce Ministry...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesEnergy Daily

