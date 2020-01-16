NZ dollar rebounds amid disappointment over US-China trade deal
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () The New Zealand dollar was firmer after disappointment over the United States-China trade deal signed in Washington on Wednesday.The kiwi was trading at 66.30 US cents at 5pm in Wellington from 66.06 at the same time yesterday and...
U.S. and China Reveal Details of 'Phase One' Trade Deal The limited trade deal was formally signed by President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House. President Trump, via 'USA Today' Chinese President Xi Jinping, Statement The deal indicates a break from the trade war...
The New Zealand dollar lost ground ahead of the expected signing of phase one of a United States/China trade deal later today.The kiwi was trading at 66.06 US...
BEIJING (AP) — China's government says its economy czar will go to Washington next week for the signing of an interim trade deal.
The Commerce Ministry... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •Energy Daily