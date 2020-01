Equity indices on Thursday scaled fresh peaks with the benchmark BSE sensex crossing the 42,000-mark for the first time ever. Sensex jumped over 150 points to hit an all-time high of 42,059; while the broader NSE Nifty touched new lifetime peak of 12,388.

