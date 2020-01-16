Global  

Dream Getaways: Brazilian billionaire launches sales of second Miami Beach condo project (Renderings)

bizjournals Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Editor's note: As winter deepens (literally), the Business Journal gives you Dream Getaways, a look at luxury properties in areas around the country where Minnesotans might like to spend time in the winter, either to play in the sun or the snow. This installment is courtesy of the South Florida Business Journal. Multiplan Real Estate Asset Management, led by Brazilian billionaire Jose Isaac Peres, has launched sales of a boutique condo project in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood. Ocean…
