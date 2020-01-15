Global  

As Justice Department Pressures Apple, Investigators Say iPhone Easier to Crack

Bangkok Post Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The escalation of a long-running encryption conflict between the Justice Department and Apple Inc. has puzzled security experts who say that new hacking tools have made it possible to gain access to many of the company's devices in criminal investigations.
The Justice Department is demanding that Apple make it easier to unlock suspects' iPhones, but experts say it can do that without Apple's cooperation. Here's how.

The Justice Department is demanding that Apple make it easier to unlock suspects' iPhones, but experts say it can do that without Apple's cooperation. Here's how.· The Department of Justice is pressuring Apple to help unlock two iPhones belonging to the Saudi aviation student charged with killing three people at a...
Business Insider

Trump Thrashes Apple For Refusing To Unlock iPhones Of “Criminals”

US President Donald Trump has accused Apple of not helping the US Department of Justice in unlocking the iPhones of criminals. Trump shared his opinion via a...
Fossbytes

