Dairy farmers turn to shoppers to in a last ditch bid to give them a “fair go”

SBS Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The recent bushfires have only added to the strain many dairy farmers are already under due to the persistently low price of milk. Now the Queensland dairy industry has launched its own campaign to encourage consumers to only buy milk that gives farmers a “fair go”.
Recent related news from verified sources

Wisconsin lost 10% of its dairy farmers in 2019, marking its biggest decline ever as Trump's trade wars raged

Wisconsin lost 10% of its dairy farmers in 2019, marking its biggest decline ever as Trump's trade wars raged· *Wisconsin shed 10% of its dairy farmers last year, according to data from the state's Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection.* · *It...
Business Insider

