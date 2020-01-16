Carlos Ghosn's Japanese lawyers quit after former Nissan chief absconds
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Japanese attorneys representing Carlos Ghosn, including lead lawyer Junichiro Hironaka, quit on Thursday following the former Nissan chief's flight to Lebanon from Japan, where he had been fighting financial misconduct charges.
