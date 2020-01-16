Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Carlos Ghosn's Japanese lawyers quit after former Nissan chief absconds

Reuters Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Japanese attorneys representing Carlos Ghosn, including lead lawyer Junichiro Hironaka, quit on Thursday following the former Nissan chief's flight to Lebanon from Japan, where he had been fighting financial misconduct charges.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Ghosn: 'Fast planning, fast acting' escape, but no details

Ghosn: 'Fast planning, fast acting' escape, but no details 02:00

 Nissan's former chairman and international fugitive Carlos Ghosn told Reuters interviewers on Tuesday that he found it "amazing" to read the theories over how he escaped house arrest in Japan. But weeks after he fled to Lebanon, he still won't divulge details over how he evaded authorities. Matthew...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ghosn says he was warned of 'inside plot' [Video]Ghosn says he was warned of 'inside plot'

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, speaking in Beirut after his dramatic escape from Japanese justice, says that the French ambassador had warned him shortly after his arrest that his own company was..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

Ghosn says French envoy told him of inside plot [Video]Ghosn says French envoy told him of inside plot

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, speaking in Beirut after his dramatic escape from Japanese justice, says that the French ambassador had warned him shortly after his arrest that his own company was..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ghosn’s Japan lawyer quits after client’s flight to Lebanon

Ghosn’s Japan lawyer quits after client’s flight to LebanonOne of the Japanese lawyers for former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has stepped down from that job after Ghosn fled the country. Junichiro Hironaka had been...
WorldNews

Live: Carlos Ghosn speaks to FRANCE 24 in Beirut

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn shocked the world when he escaped from Japan, where he was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges, to Lebanon just before...
France 24 Also reported by •FT.comBBC NewsCBS NewsSifyMENAFN.comIndependent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.