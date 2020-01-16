Global  

Sensex tops 42,000 for the first time

Sify Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) India's benchmark equity index, Sensex, on Thursday touched a record high of 42,000. This came after the US and China signed the first phase of the trade deal.
Recent related news from verified sources

Sensex tops 41,900 for the first time

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Sensex on Tuesday logged a fresh all-time high of 41,903.36 despite a sharp rise in inflation amid already slowing economic activity in the...
Sify


