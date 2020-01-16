Sensex tops 42,000 for the first time
Thursday, 16 January 2020 (
7 hours ago)
Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) India's benchmark equity index, Sensex, on Thursday touched a record high of 42,000. This came after the US and China signed the first phase of the trade deal.
