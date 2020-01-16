Amazon's $1 billion investment in India no big favour - Piyush Goyal
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Amazon hasn't done India any big favours by investing $1 billion in the country, its trade minister said on Thursday, laying bare the tensions with the U.S. online retail giant during a visit by its CEO Jeff Bezos.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said on Wednesday (January 15) his company will invest $1 billion to bring small businesses online in India, reaching out to some of his fiercest critics in a goodwill visit that saw him donning traditional Indian attire. Yahaira Jacquez reports.