Amazon's $1 billion investment in India no big favor: minister

Reuters Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Amazon hasn't done India any big favors by investing $1 billion in the country, its trade minister said on Thursday, laying bare the tensions with the U.S. online retail giant during a visit by its CEO Jeff Bezos.
News video: Amazon pledges $1 billion investment in India

Amazon pledges $1 billion investment in India 01:55

 Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said on Wednesday (January 15) his company will invest $1 billion to bring small businesses online in India, reaching out to some of his fiercest critics in a goodwill visit that saw him donning traditional Indian attire. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

