Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

OPPO refreshes its F series in India for Rs 19,990

Sify Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Refreshing its F series, Chinese handset maker OPPO on Thursday launched the F15 for Rs 19,990 in India for a configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series

Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series 02:59

 India and Australia prepared for their 3-match ODI series. The first match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India will be confident after their recent victory against Lanka. Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a T20I series.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Is the streaming revolution changing Bollywood? [Video]Is the streaming revolution changing Bollywood?

Remember the times when you planned your day such that you could catch your favourite show on television? If you missed an episode, you would call others to fill you in. Streaming services and..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 24:31Published

West Indies beat India by 8 wickets to take lead in ODI series [Video]West Indies beat India by 8 wickets to take lead in ODI series

Men in Blue lost the first ODI of ongoing series with West Indies. Windies beat Team India by 8 wickets to take lead in 3-match series. India batted first but their top order collapsed.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Injury-hit Black Caps call up Bennett for India T20 series

New Zealand have called in Hamish Bennett to shore up their attack for the Twenty20 series against India this month.
News24 Also reported by •Zee NewsReuters India

Williamson returns to NZ T20I fold for India series

Wellington, Jan 16 (IANS) New Zealand have announced their 14-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India in which they have recalled...
Sify Also reported by •Zee NewsReuters India

Tweets about this

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka OPPO refreshes its F series in India for Rs 19,990 https://t.co/zQJMNEIS28 #news #headlines https://t.co/NixQrUZFjU 48 minutes ago

Kalingatv

Kalinga TV #OPPO Refreshes Its F Series In #India For Rs 19,990 #Kalingatv #smartphones https://t.co/QdA33uCtlQ 55 minutes ago

news24tvchannel

News24 India @oppo refreshes its F series in India for Rs 19,990 @oppomobileindia https://t.co/p1nLyUX3xu 1 hour ago

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka OPPO refreshes its F series in India for Rs 19,990 https://t.co/Gs965ixkOr #news #headlines https://t.co/T9fOC5yboE 3 hours ago

twistarticle

TwistArticle OPPO refreshes its F series in India for Rs 19,990 https://t.co/jywvWojVZZ https://t.co/lUH3sC8aCE 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.