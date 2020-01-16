Global  

2019 Was Second Warmest Year On Record

RTTNews Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Earth's surface temperatures in 2019 were the second warmest since modern record keeping began in 1880, NASA said in its report based on independent analyses jointly conducted by it and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). 2016 was the warmest year in recorded history. Globally, 2019 temperatures continued the earth's long-term warming trend. The past five years have been
News video: NASA, NOAA Find 2019 Was Second Warmest Year on Record

NASA, NOAA Find 2019 Was Second Warmest Year on Record 00:57

 NASA and NOAA analyses found that global surface temperatures in 2019 were the second warmest since we started keeping track in 1880, with the last decade being the warmest on record.

Recent related news from verified sources

NASA, NOAA Analyses Reveal 2019 Second Warmest Year On Record

According to independent analyses by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Earth’s global surface temperatures in 2019 were the...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •CBC.ca •New Zealand Herald •Newsday •Premium Times Nigeria •BBC News •Terra Daily •USATODAY.com •NYTimes.com •Reuters •SBS

NASA's new video is grim

NASA has some unsettling news.  In 140 years of modern record-keeping, 2019 was the second hottest year on record, which means that 19 of the last 20 years...
Mashable

