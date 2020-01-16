2019 Was Second Warmest Year On Record

Michael Zeigle RT @weatherchannel: Earth had its second-warmest year on record in 2019, @NOAA and @NASA say: https://t.co/izXrSQVtGP https://t.co/PyyYj8zP… 18 seconds ago

Linda Cairns RT @NASAEarth: 2019 was the second hottest 🌡 year and the last decade was the warmest decade on record. The global average temperature was… 20 seconds ago

Jani Muhonen RT @anttilip: Globally year 2019 was the second warmest on record 🌡(2016 is the warmest so far). This animation shows the temperature chang… 1 minute ago

Raphael Kohlstedt According to independent analyses by @NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (@NOAA), Earth's… https://t.co/PIWBenXc9x 2 minutes ago

Steph S. ♻️ RT @NASA360: 2019 was the second hottest year on record, making the last five years the warmest in recorded history. Learn more: https://t… 2 minutes ago

Ela RT @NASAClimate: According to independent analyses by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Earth's average… 3 minutes ago