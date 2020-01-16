Global  

Shift change: Nearly 200 part-time GM workers in Wentzville to get full-time status

bizjournals Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
General Motors Co. on Wednesday said around 180 workers at its assembly plant in Wentzville will transition from temporary to full-time employment during the first quarter.  The Wentzville workers are among 1,350 hourly employees at 14 GM (NYSE: GM) plants in eight states to make the transition, the automaker said. In moving to full-time, each worker will now receive upgrades to their health care coverage, including medical plan cost-share improvements and dental and vision coverage, as well as…
News video: General Motors Moving Hourly Employees to Full-Time

General Motors Moving Hourly Employees to Full-Time 00:14

 General Motors announced it will be promoting more than 1,300 hourly employees across the country to full-time status. The full-time employees will now get access to better retirement benefits.

