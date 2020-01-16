Global  

Google's Chrome Apps To Stop Working On All Platforms By June 2022

RTTNews Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Google said it will end support for Chrome Apps across all operating systems, including on Chrome OS, in a phased manner over a two-year period. On Wednesday, Google provided an updated timeline for ending support for Chrome Apps on all platforms. The company will continue to support and invest in Chrome Extensions on all existing platforms. The tech giant had unveiled Chrome Apps in 2013.
