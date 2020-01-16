Google's Chrome Apps To Stop Working On All Platforms By June 2022
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Google said it will end support for Chrome Apps across all operating systems, including on Chrome OS, in a phased manner over a two-year period. On Wednesday, Google provided an updated timeline for ending support for Chrome Apps on all platforms. The company will continue to support and invest in Chrome Extensions on all existing platforms. The tech giant had unveiled Chrome Apps in 2013.
The end of support for Chrome apps has been a long time coming -- Google announced more than two years ago that it was going to start winding things down. The... betanews Also reported by •The Verge •engadget •9to5Google •TechCrunch
