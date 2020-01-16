Global  

The Trump administration threatened 25% tariffs on European cars if Britain, Germany, and France didn't play ball on Iran

Business Insider Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The Trump administration threatened 25% tariffs on European cars if Britain, Germany, and France didn't play ball on Iran· *The Trump administration threatened three European governments with 25% auto tariffs if they didn't play ball with Iran and call out its government for violating the 2015 nuclear deal, according to a report from the Washington Post.*
· *Officials in Britain, France, and Germany received the threat, and they were stunned at...
News video: Report: Trump Threatened Tariffs On Europeans Over Iran Nuclear Deal Breach Declaration

Report: Trump Threatened Tariffs On Europeans Over Iran Nuclear Deal Breach Declaration 00:54

 The Trump administration reportedly threatened tariffs on Germany, Britain, and France just prior to their announcements that Iran had violated the terms of the nuclear deal established in 2015.

Analysis: Iran nuclear deal on the brink [Video]Analysis: Iran nuclear deal on the brink

Analysis: Iran nuclear deal on the brink

Iran says no to 'Trump deal' to solve nuclear row [Video]Iran says no to 'Trump deal' to solve nuclear row

Iran&apos;s President Hassan Rouhani has called the idea of a &quot;Trump deal&quot; to replace the 2015 nuclear pact a &quot;strange offer,&quot; and advocated sticking to the..

Will Trump’s wine tariffs help or harm Pennsylvania businesses? | Pro/Con

Will Trump’s wine tariffs help or harm Pennsylvania businesses? | Pro/ConThe U.S.-Europe trade wars are about to hit a beloved target: wine. In retaliation for heavy European subsidies to an aviation company, the Trump administration...
Now Europe Is Calling Out Iran Over Its Nuclear Programme

Now Europe Is Calling Out Iran Over Its Nuclear ProgrammeThis article originally appeared on VICE US. Britain, Germany, and France said Tuesday they had “been left with no choice” but to finally challenge Iran over...
