Southwest extends 737 MAX cancellations through June 6

Reuters Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday it is extending cancellations of Boeing Co 737 MAX flights until June 6, citing the planemaker's decision to recommend pilot simulator training before resuming flights and uncertainty about when regulators will approve their return to service.
