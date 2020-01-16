Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Portland's 'Teen Jeopardy!' champ helps raise more cash for cancer research

bizjournals Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
What is $200,000? How much Avi Gupta, the "Teen Jeopardy!" champion helped raise for pancreatic cancer research at Oregon Health & Science University. Gupta made headlines last fall when he donated $10,314 of his $100,000 prize money to the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute in honor of longtime and beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, who is battling pancreatic cancer. Gupta, who graduated from Catlin Gabel School and is now a freshman at Columbia University, was back in Portland on Wednesday to announce…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis [Video]Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis

Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis. The 'Jeopardy!' host sent a message to the Congressman, who is also fighting pancreatic cancer. We’re starting a new year, and let’s see if..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:13Published

Teen helping in the fight against breast cancer with hair scrunchies [Video]Teen helping in the fight against breast cancer with hair scrunchies

Jessica Washburn loved the times she spent with her grandmother who was diagnosed with breast cancer 7 years ago. She fought it but two years later she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She lost her..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Teen "Jeopardy!" champion donates $10,000 in Alex Trebek's honor

"Everyone knows someone or has been affected by cancer in some way," 18-year-old Avi Gupta said. "I believe scientists are winning the fight against cancer, we...
CBS News

Bicycle Therapeutics and Cancer Research UK to Collaborate on Development of New Bicycle® Immuno-oncology Candidate, BT7401

LONDON & CAMBRIDGE, England & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class...
Business Wire


Tweets about this

KGWNews

KGW News 'It's beyond my wildest expectations:' Portland 'Teen Jeopardy' champ helps raise $200k for cancer research https://t.co/yM4eAtWDjy 8 hours ago

avigupta33

Avi Gupta RT @KOINNews: When Avi Gupta won the @Jeopardy Teen Tournament in June, he donated 10% of his $100,000 prize to OHSU’s Knight Cancer Instit… 2 days ago

KOINNews

KOIN News When Avi Gupta won the @Jeopardy Teen Tournament in June, he donated 10% of his $100,000 prize to OHSU’s Knight Can… https://t.co/IX3m4FjtWY 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.