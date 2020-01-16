Global  

Ray Dalio says anyone who wants to understand today's world should read a 32-year-old book about empires

Business Insider Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Ray Dalio says anyone who wants to understand today's world should read a 32-year-old book about empires· Ray Dalio is the founder and cochief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund.
· Dalio discussed key moments from his career in an episode of the Business Insider podcast "This Is Success." In a bonus segment, he explained why he considered Paul Kennedy's book "The Rise and Fall of the...
