Trump tried scrapping 'unfair' anti-bribery rule barring US companies from paying off foreign officials, new book says

Business Insider Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Trump tried scrapping 'unfair' anti-bribery rule barring US companies from paying off foreign officials, new book says· *President Trump tried squashing a decades-old law that bans companies operating in the US from paying off foreigners and called it "so unfair" to business operations overseas, according to a new book by two Washington Post reporters.*
· *Trump told then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at a 2017 White House briefing: "I...
Trump Tried to Kill Anti-Bribery Rule He Deemed ‘Unfair,’ New Book Alleges

The President asked administration officials to help kill the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, according to a new book from two Washington Post reporters.
Trump did not understand Pearl Harbor, new book reveals: 'What's this all about?'

Trump did not understand Pearl Harbor, new book reveals: 'What's this all about?'Donald Trump barely knew of Pearl Harbor, was ignorant about the basics of geography and complained the US constitution was like reading “a foreign...
