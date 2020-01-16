Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Microsoft: 'carbon-negative' by 2030 even for supply chain

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Microsoft is pledging to become 100% “carbon-negative” by 2030 by removing more carbon from the environment than it emits.

CEO Satya Nadella said Thursday that the commitment will happen "not just across our direct emissions, but across our supply chain, too.”

It's a major step up from Microsoft's previous green pledges. The tech company had previously said its data centers would be 60% powered by renewable electricity by the end of last year, but environmental groups have said it has fallen short of such rivals as Google and Apple by relying too much on purchasing renewable energy credits to make up for its carbon emissions.

“Microsoft has really been in the middle of the pack,” said Elizabeth Jardim, senior corporate campaigner for Greenpeace USA. “Not an ‘A’ student but clearly not doing nothing.”

Microsoft had previously set an interim goal of 70% renewable energy by 2023. Google and Apple have already said they reached the 100% milestone. Now, however, Microsoft executives say that their credit-buying approach is not enough.

Microsoft's announcement was timed ahead of next week’s gathering of elites in the Swiss resort of Davos. Catastrophic trends like global warming and the extinction of animal species will be front and center at the World Economic Forum.

Microsoft is responsible for 16 million metric tons of emissions per year, said Brad Smith, the company's president and chief legal officer.

“When it comes to carbon, neutrality is not enough,” Smith said. “We have to get ourselves to net zero.”

The pledge to include supply chain emissions follows a similar move by Apple. Microsoft says that after reaching its 2030 goal, it will move to reduce all of its historical emissions since the company was founded in 1975.

But Jardim said...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft aims to be ‘carbon negative’ by 2030 across its supply chain

Microsoft aims to be ‘carbon negative’ by 2030 across its supply chainMicrosoft is aiming to clean up its carbon footprint at its own home base and throughout its supply chain, believing it can go “carbon negative” by 2030,...
WorldNews Also reported by •SeattlePI.comThe Vergeengadget

Tweets about this

rudolf_olah

Rudolf Olah RT @CTVNews: Microsoft pledges to become 100% 'carbon-negative' by 2030, even for supply chain https://t.co/nwLr0UZC7s 2 minutes ago

SupplyProMag

Supply Professional magazine @Microsoft is pledging to become 100 per cent “carbon-negative” by 2030 by removing more carbon from the environmen… https://t.co/QlSCW0ekTY 19 minutes ago

gitstaash

divya #microsoft today committed to being carbon negative by 2030. Not break even, we will be CARBON NEGATIVE. We will b… https://t.co/o7tQcsaIfG 22 minutes ago

Socimotion

Socimotion Microsoft: 'carbon-negative' by 2030 even for supply chain - Your Valley https://t.co/RmYXbKrYUe 22 minutes ago

edplaysgames

edward Wow, color me impressed. Even if it's a day late, it's not a dollar short. I think Microsoft gets it. https://t.co/bCMZQFfAHq 32 minutes ago

insights4print

Eddy Hagen Well, here's a daring plan: Microsoft doesn't want to become carbon neutral, it wants to become carbon *negative* b… https://t.co/4OYR1JbfMx 34 minutes ago

WallyWave

Wally Wave "Microsoft: 'Carbon-Negative' by 2030 Even for Supply Chain" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/cG2YK3aRgz 38 minutes ago

AnnaharEn

Annahar English Microsoft: ‘carbon-negative’ by 2030 even for supply chain https://t.co/cd3KkwyvEA 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.