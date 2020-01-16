Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Labor Department limits news outlets' use of embargoed data

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Labor Department will begin restricting news organizations' use of economic data by barring computers from the rooms where reporters receive such data before its public release.

The early access to embargoed data allows news services to prepare articles in advance of the public release of economic reports.

While credentialed reporters will still have early access to embargoed economic figures, the department says it's barring their use of computers during that time. The Labor Department says this is to ensure the security of the data and to prevent anyone from benefiting from early access to the data, which can influence stock and bond markets.

Department officials say the ban will go into effect March 1. It will cover all releases that the department issues each month, including the highly watched U.S. jobs report.

For several years, reporters have had to surrender their cellphones and other electronic devices before entering the so-called lockup rooms in order to prevent early transmission of the information in the reports. But they were allowed to write their news stories on computers that could transmit the data only after the embargo lifted.

But Labor officials said the current process still gives some news organizations a competitive advantage by allowing them to transmit the data through high-speed networks to serve such clients as investment firms.

“These updated procedures will strengthen the security of our data and offer the general public equitable and timely access,” William W. Beach, BLS commissioner said in a letter announcing the decision.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Data released for the crimes in December [Video]Data released for the crimes in December

Data released for the crimes in December

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:20Published

Dropbox Transfer with up to 100GB data limit goes in beta [Video]Dropbox Transfer with up to 100GB data limit goes in beta

Dropbox Transfer with up to 100GB data limit goes in beta

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Labor Department limits news outlets’ use of embargoed data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Labor Department will begin restricting news organizations’ use of economic data by barring computers from the rooms where reporters...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NewsmaxReuters

DC Fire investigating recruits’ hand gestures in photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — A photo of fire department recruits possibly using a racist hand gesture has become the subject of an internal investigation by District of...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RSSFeedsCloud

RSSFeedsCloud Labor Department limits news outlets’ use of embargoed data https://t.co/CCYFEgQZWL 6 minutes ago

WLOS_13

WLOS The early access to embargoed data allows news services to prepare articles in advance of the public release of eco… https://t.co/4yjQLKWp3n 42 minutes ago

OriginalGeofFYI

Geoffrey Knight RT @CBS21NEWS: The Labor Department will begin restricting news organizations' use of economic data by barring computers from the rooms whe… 2 hours ago

CBS21NEWS

CBS 21 News The Labor Department will begin restricting news organizations' use of economic data by barring computers from the… https://t.co/tiDT18DR6y 3 hours ago

owenboswarva

Owen Boswarva US Labor Department limits news outlets' use of embargoed data https://t.co/L7WJKt721M | changes to economic data "… https://t.co/WcGRJkyQKu 3 hours ago

azelin

Aaron Y. Zelin US Labor Department Limits News Outlets' Use of Embargoed Data https://t.co/O9O0xpXHNy 3 hours ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Labor Department limits news outlets' use of embargoed data https://t.co/ohxCTvAJrb 3 hours ago

KTULNews

Tulsa's Channel 8 Labor Department limits news outlets' use of embargoed data https://t.co/R3eDTBoDMn 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.