U.S. Senate passes North America trade deal, Canada still to approve

Reuters India Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved a revamp of the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement that includes tougher rules on labour and automotive content but leaves $1.2 trillion in annual U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade flows largely unchanged.
News video: Senate passes USMCA, sends to Trump for approval

Senate passes USMCA, sends to Trump for approval 01:03

 The U.S. Senate approved the long-awaited U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement on Thursday, sending the bill to Trump to sign into law. Gavino Garay reports.

