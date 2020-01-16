Rodrigo Martínez RT @Reuters: The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved a revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, sending the new bill to President Donald Tru… 14 seconds ago Reuters The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved a revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, sending the new bill to President… https://t.co/qCY6ogHODy 2 minutes ago Luis Alcaraz Huerta RT @Reuters: The U.S. Senate approved the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, sending the bill to President Donald Trump to sign into l… 5 minutes ago Layne U.S. Senate passes North America trade deal, Canada still to approve https://t.co/diwtiSmP0K via @Yahoo lol the PRE… https://t.co/TK4CeKbVkT 9 minutes ago BIMB Securities •U.S. Senate passes North America trade deal, Canada still to approve •UK and EU signed up to end-of-year trade dea… https://t.co/vlhAxNjLlC 10 minutes ago Democracy In Motion U.S. Senate passes North America trade deal, Canada still to approve January 16, 2020 By Andrea Shalal WASHINGTO… https://t.co/Y3T1NWflmW 33 minutes ago 🇪🇺 🇲🇨🇨🇭Dan Popescu 🇫🇷🇮🇹🇷🇴 US Senate passes North America trade deal, Canada still to approve https://t.co/EweBu5AtYu via @Reuters https://t.co/ka9oS3fHOi 40 minutes ago Derek Gendvil U.S. Senate passes North America trade deal, Canada still to approve https://t.co/jiGS4KLFtQ 55 minutes ago