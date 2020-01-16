Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

What The U.S.-China Trade Deal May Mean For The WTO

NPR Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Simon Lester of the Cato Institute about the impact of the U.S.-China trade deal on the World Trade Organization.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Breaking Down the Trade Deal: What's In the Phase One Deal Between the U.S. and China

Breaking Down the Trade Deal: What's In the Phase One Deal Between the U.S. and China 01:04

 Let's talk about the trade deal.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Need 2 Know: Trade Deal Signed & Spotify for Dogs [Video]Need 2 Know: Trade Deal Signed & Spotify for Dogs

These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 08:11Published

Trump's New Trade Deal Includes China's Shopping List For U.S. Goods [Video]Trump's New Trade Deal Includes China's Shopping List For U.S. Goods

President Trump&apos;s newly signed trade deal with China hinges on the country&apos;s ability to buy large amounts of U.S. products.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trade deal: US eases sanctions, China to buy more US exports

The United States and China signed an initial trade pact Wednesday, easing tensions between the world’s two largest economies. A look at highlights of the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NewsyHousingWire

China to pump up U.S. car, aircraft, energy purchases in trade deal: source

China has pledged to buy nearly an additional $80 billion of manufactured goods from the United States over the next two years, plus just over $50 billion more...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.