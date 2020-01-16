Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gap dumps plans to spin off Old Navy as a separate entity

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Gap Inc. says it no longer intends to spin off Old Navy as a separate entity.

The company said Thursday that its board scuttled the move after determining it would be too costly and complex, especially given the retailer's recent struggles.

The company announced in February 2019 that it planned to split into two publicly traded companies, one for its low-cost Old Navy brand and another for the Gap, Banana Republic and its lesser known brands like Athleta, Intermix and Hill City.

Like many mall-based clothing chains, San Francisco-based Gap Inc. is seeking ways to turn its business around.

Its stock was up about 7% in after-hours trading Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gap dumps plans to spin off Old Navy as a separate entity

NEW YORK (AP) — Gap Inc. says it no longer intends to spin off Old Navy as a separate entity. The company said Thursday that its board scuttled the move after...
Seattle Times

Gap says that it will no longer spin off Old Navy

Gap Inc.no longer plans to split from Old Navy.  The spin off was cancelled after the company realized that it would not benefit its bottom line
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RedDeerAdvocate

Red Deer Advocate Gap dumps plans to spin off Old Navy as a separate entity https://t.co/0ZkuXpE4Uf 40 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Gap Dumps Plans to Spin off Old Navy as a Separate Entity - https://t.co/OBp7hIqmdA 46 minutes ago

ADInnocenzio

Anne D'Innocenzio Gap dumps plans to spin off Old Navy as a separate entity https://t.co/KynBCI99Kw my last take. $GPS 53 minutes ago

mySA_business

mySA Business News Gap dumps plans to spin off Old Navy as a separate entity https://t.co/m8DDqO5DKr 55 minutes ago

MarketBeatNews

MarketBeat https://t.co/9K6nmhwoDf Gap dumps plans to spin off Old Navy as a separate entity $GPS #GPS… https://t.co/HzO9V7P3XQ 2 hours ago

RatingsNetwork

MarketBeat Gap dumps plans to spin off Old Navy as a separate entity $GPS #GPS #Apparelandaccessoriesretail #Retail… https://t.co/GN9FgEE4uk 2 hours ago

ADInnocenzio

Anne D'Innocenzio null - ABC News - via @ABC https://t.co/CdIlQ0TE9x VIA AP. Gap share up more than 7% in after market trading mystory more updates to come 2 hours ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Gap dumps plans to spin off Old Navy as a separate entity - https://t.co/xADkQy5Trz #LatestComments 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.