NBCUniversal's Peacock signs up everyone from Dick Wolf to Kevin Hart

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NBCUniversal unveiled Peacock for investors on Thursday, sharing when the streaming service will launch and how much it will cost. Basically, it depends on whether you're a Comcast Corp. customer: There's a free, ad-supported tier, plus a Premium tier that's free to Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Cox customers and $5 for everyone else. For another five bucks, there's an ad-free option. Peacock Free and Peacock Premium will roll out nationally on July 15, but Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex customers… 👓 View full article

