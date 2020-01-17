NBCUniversal's Peacock signs up everyone from Dick Wolf to Kevin Hart
Friday, 17 January 2020 () NBCUniversal unveiled Peacock for investors on Thursday, sharing when the streaming service will launch and how much it will cost. Basically, it depends on whether you're a Comcast Corp. customer: There's a free, ad-supported tier, plus a Premium tier that's free to Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Cox customers and $5 for everyone else. For another five bucks, there's an ad-free option. Peacock Free and Peacock Premium will roll out nationally on July 15, but Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex customers…