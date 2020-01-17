Senate passes North America trade deal, Canada still to approve
Friday, 17 January 2020 () The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved a revamp of the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement that includes tougher rules on labor and automotive content but leaves $1.2 trillion in annual U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade flows largely unchanged.
Washington, Jan 8 (IANS) A US Senate panel has advanced a bill to implement a new North American trade deal known as the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA),... Sify Also reported by •Reuters •SFGate •Independent •USATODAY.com •Motley Fool
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate passes US-Mexico-Canada trade deal, delivering policy victory to Trump before his impeachment trial begins. SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Reuters •Independent •USATODAY.com •NPR
Tweets about this
Stanley Suen Senate passes North America trade deal, Canada still to approve
https://t.co/bE3mcxIaps 1 minute ago
Reuters India The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved a revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, sending the new bill to President… https://t.co/uRIfxcQ387 1 minute ago
Democracy In Motion Senate passes North America trade deal, Canada still to approve
January 17, 2020
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON (Re… https://t.co/hZYtQs0DmZ 3 minutes ago
News Monger Senate passes North America trade deal, Canada still to approve https://t.co/TZvmHRcJBs 7 minutes ago