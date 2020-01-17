Senate passes North America trade deal, Canada still to approve

The agreement de-escalates an 18-month bilateral dispute that stoked fears of a global recession.

US and China Reveal Details of 'Phase One' Trade Deal U.S. and China Reveal Details of 'Phase One' Trade Deal The limited trade deal was formally signed by President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House. President Trump, via.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:14Published 1 day ago