Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Senate passes North America trade deal, Canada still to approve

Reuters Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved a revamp of the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement that includes tougher rules on labor and automotive content but leaves $1.2 trillion in annual U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade flows largely unchanged.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate passes USMCA, sends to Trump for approval

Senate passes USMCA, sends to Trump for approval 01:03

 The U.S. Senate approved the long-awaited U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement on Thursday, sending the bill to Trump to sign into law. Gavino Garay reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China and US sign phase one trade deal [Video]China and US sign phase one trade deal

The agreement de-escalates an 18-month bilateral dispute that stoked fears of a global recession.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:50Published

US and China Reveal Details of 'Phase One' Trade Deal [Video]US and China Reveal Details of 'Phase One' Trade Deal

U.S. and China Reveal Details of 'Phase One' Trade Deal The limited trade deal was formally signed by President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House. President Trump, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US Senate panel approves USMCA trade deal

Washington, Jan 8 (IANS) A US Senate panel has advanced a bill to implement a new North American trade deal known as the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA),...
Sify Also reported by •ReutersSFGateIndependentUSATODAY.comMotley Fool

Alert: Senate passes US-Mexico-Canada trade deal, delivering policy victory to Trump before his impeachment trial begins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate passes US-Mexico-Canada trade deal, delivering policy victory to Trump before his impeachment trial begins.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •ReutersIndependentUSATODAY.comNPR

Tweets about this

stanleysuen

Stanley Suen Senate passes North America trade deal, Canada still to approve https://t.co/bE3mcxIaps 1 minute ago

ReutersIndia

Reuters India The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved a revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, sending the new bill to President… https://t.co/uRIfxcQ387 1 minute ago

DemocracyMotion

Democracy In Motion Senate passes North America trade deal, Canada still to approve January 17, 2020 By Andrea Shalal WASHINGTON (Re… https://t.co/hZYtQs0DmZ 3 minutes ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Senate passes North America trade deal, Canada still to approve https://t.co/TZvmHRcJBs 7 minutes ago

indecentKurt

Kurt Hennig RT @marshawright: Senate passes North America trade deal, Canada still to approve https://t.co/3VnQNAUbvb #news #business #social https://t… 12 minutes ago

marshawright

Real Marsha Wright® | CEO www.PromoNation.co Senate passes North America trade deal, Canada still to approve https://t.co/3VnQNAUbvb #news #business #social https://t.co/NTBELRNs8L 13 minutes ago

WALLSTREETREV

Wallstreet Review Senate passes North America trade deal, Canada still to approve - https://t.co/aVfTSuWA1G 14 minutes ago

BlissEvan

Evan Bliss RT @ReutersBiz: The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved a revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, sending the new bill to President Donald… 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.