Governor’s bonding proposal includes $55M for bus rapid transit

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's $2 billion state bonding proposal includes $ 55 million for bus rapid transit, a key piece in his plan to expand metro-area transit service. Walz has proposed a significant expansion of Metro Transit's bus rapid transit network. His first budget proposal included funding for 10 new lines. If approved, the funding in Walz's bonding proposal would likely go toward the D Line and B Line projects, said John Schadl, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Council, the regional…


