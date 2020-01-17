Global  

Telcos stare at repayment as SC rejects review

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss review petitions of top telecom companies on its Adjusted Gross Revenues (AGR) payment order leaves the sector open to statutory and bank repayment defaults, and piles fresh pressure on Vodafone Idea and Airtel, which are already groaning under tight market conditions.
