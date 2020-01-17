Global  

Vodafone Idea tanks 34% but Airtel, RIL gain

Sify Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) While Vodafone Idea crashed 34 per cent after the Supreme Court's dismissal of the AGR review petitions filed by telcos on its earlier Adjusted Gross Revenues (AGR) verdict, Bharti Airtel jumped 4 per cent and Reliance Industries gained nearly 2 per cent on Friday.
