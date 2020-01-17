Oil steady as sluggish China growth offsets trade deal optimism

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published US and China Reveal Details of 'Phase One' Trade Deal 01:14 U.S. and China Reveal Details of 'Phase One' Trade Deal The limited trade deal was formally signed by President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House. President Trump, via 'USA Today' Chinese President Xi Jinping, Statement The deal indicates a break from the trade war...