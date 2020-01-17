Global  

Oil steady as sluggish China growth offsets trade deal optimism

Reuters Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Oil prices were steady on Friday as reports of sluggish economic growth in China, the world's biggest crude importer, raised concerns about future fuel demand and countered optimism from the signing of the Sino-U.S. trade deal earlier in the week.
