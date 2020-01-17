Global  

When SRK made Jeff Bezos say 'Don' dialogue

Sify Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a filmy touch to his meeting with Jeff Bezos when he made the Amazon's global CEO say a dialogue from his hit film "Don".
News video: When SRK made Jeff Bezos say 'Don' dialogue

When SRK made Jeff Bezos say 'Don' dialogue 01:26

 Superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a filmy touch to his meeting with Jeff Bezos when he made the Amazon's global CEO say a dialogue from his hit film "Don".

Shah Rukh Khan teaches his iconic Don dialogue to Jeff Bezos and wins our hearts instantly – watch video

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in key roles. The was a disappointing affair at the box...
Bollywood Life

