Goldman Sachs stresses that it decides who gets an Apple Card — after Apple's snub that it was 'created by Apple, not a bank'

Business Insider Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
**

· *The slogan for Apple Card is "created by Apple, not a bank" — but Goldman Sachs decides who gets one, shoulders the risk of lending billions, and collects unpaid debts.*
· *"Whoever lays claim to the creation of the card, there's only one institution that's making underwriting decisions, and that's Goldman Sachs,"...
Goldman Sachs rankles at Apple Card's 'created by Apple, not a bank' line

The investment bank Goldman Sachs has reminded financial analysts that it developed and is making all the decisions about Apple Card.
AppleInsider

Apple may 'lay claim' to Apple Card, but Goldman Sachs is in charge, says bank

Goldman Sachs has said that while Apple may 'lay claim' to having created the Apple Card, it is the bank which holds all the cards when it comes to...
9to5Mac Also reported by •TechCrunch

