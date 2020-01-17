Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Revolut joins forces with the Red Cross and WWF for Emergency Australian Bushfire Appeal

Finextra Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Revolut has announced that it is joining forces with the Red Cross and WWF on an emergency appeal to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

CPR Training With The Red Cross [Video]CPR Training With The Red Cross

CPR saves lives, but the American Heart Association reports that 70% of Americans feel helpless in a cardiac emergency, because the don’t know what to do. CBS 2's Audrina Bigos reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hockey India donates USD 25,000 to Red Cross Bushfire Appeal to support Australia

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Hockey India donated USD 25,000 to Red Cross Bushfire Appeal to support Australia during their current bushfire crisis.
Sify

PPG Foundation Supports Australian Bushfires Relief Efforts

PPG Foundation Supports Australian Bushfires Relief EffortsPITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced initiatives to support Australian bushfire relief efforts. The company will donate $50,000 USD...
Business Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.