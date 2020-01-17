Revolut joins forces with the Red Cross and WWF for Emergency Australian Bushfire Appeal

Revolut has announced that it is joining forces with the Red Cross and WWF on an emergency appeal to...



Recent related videos from verified sources CPR Training With The Red Cross CPR saves lives, but the American Heart Association reports that 70% of Americans feel helpless in a cardiac emergency, because the don’t know what to do. CBS 2's Audrina Bigos reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:18Published on December 3, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Hockey India donates USD 25,000 to Red Cross Bushfire Appeal to support Australia New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Hockey India donated USD 25,000 to Red Cross Bushfire Appeal to support Australia during their current bushfire crisis.

Sify 2 days ago



PPG Foundation Supports Australian Bushfires Relief Efforts PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced initiatives to support Australian bushfire relief efforts. The company will donate $50,000 USD...

Business Wire 22 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this