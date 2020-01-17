Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Xiaomi to go big on premium 'Mi' category in India in 2020

Sify Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Chinese handset maker Xiaomi, which has been known as the leader of the budget smartphone category, is going big on its premium "Mi" line up in India this year and the portfolio will see a sustained set of launches through 2020, a top company executive said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OfficialGadget2

Gadget2 #Xiaomi to go big on premium `Mi` category in #India in 2020 https://t.co/h2zVX76mdy #Technology #China https://t.co/0GNO2uPGek 4 hours ago

PioneerRaipur

The Pioneer Chhattisgarh (Raipur) RT @TheDailyPioneer: #TechnologyNews : Chinese handset maker Xiaomi is going big on its premium "Mi" line up in India this year. #Xiaomi #X… 6 hours ago

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka Xiaomi to go big on premium 'Mi' category in India in 2020 https://t.co/jcGsKcnEzg #news #headlines https://t.co/6mAbIBQYe9 7 hours ago

MumbaiPressNews

Mumbai Press New post: Xiaomi to go big on premium ‘Mi’ category in India in 2020 https://t.co/yABAxrRQK0 19 hours ago

news24tvchannel

News24 India @Xiaomi to go big on premium 'Mi' category in India in 2020 @XiaomiIndia https://t.co/WdHoaHTlqJ 20 hours ago

twistarticle

TwistArticle Xiaomi to go big on premium ‘Mi’ category in India in 2020 https://t.co/31FAa6xvaN https://t.co/PcNusbQQjW 20 hours ago

ians_india

IANS Tweets #Chinese handset maker #Xiaomi, which has been known as the leader of the budget smartphone category, is going big… https://t.co/q63a7RGcyz 20 hours ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #TechnologyNews : Chinese handset maker Xiaomi is going big on its premium "Mi" line up in India this year. #Xiaomi… https://t.co/kHKiSPoUoc 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.