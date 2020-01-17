Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

TCS reports net profit of Rs 8,118 crore in Q3

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The country's largest software exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday posted a marginal 0.16 per cent increase in its net profit for the third quarter (Q3) ended December 2019.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

IndusInd bank reports 33 pc jump in Q3 net profit at Rs 1,309 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Tuesday reported 33 per cent jump in its net profit for the October to...
Sify

Mindtree reports 46 pc jump in Q3 net profit at Rs 197 crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): L&T-owned digital transformation company Mindtree has reported 45.9 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 197...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.